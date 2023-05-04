Chief of Essex-Windsor EMS announces plans to retire next year

The Chief of Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services has announced his plans to retire.

Bruce Krauter announced his plans during the Essex County Council meeting on Wednesday evening.

He plans to retire on February 29, 2024, saying he wanted to provide plenty of time for the recruitment of a new chief and a smooth leadership transition.

Krauter expressed gratitude for the support he's received from the public, as well as county administrators and council members.

He says he has the best team around.

"I was appointed to chief 10 years ago and I cannot help but thank the administration, and county council's I've worked alongside. You have made my job as easy as possible over the past decade. We definitely have the best team around."

Krauter says he thanks all of the surrounding municipalities.

"Their unwavering support has assisted our staff to manoeuvre the past few years by supporting them in being the true professionals they are, and their ability to provide the best care in a time of need."

He says he thanks all of the staff of Essex-Windsor EMS.

"From the support staff who schedule the paramedics, to those that stock the ambulances, to the paramedics who are on the frontlines day-in and day-out, to the administrative staff who keep the ship afloat and going in the right direction, if it were not for those individuals who work as a massive family, my position would be unbearable."

Krauter has led Essex-Windsor EMS for 10 years, and has been a paramedic for 42 years.

Warden Hilda MacDonald thanked Krauter for his exemplary service to Windsor and Essex County.