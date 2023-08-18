Chief of Essex-Windsor EMS says there's a need for more paramedics throughout the region

The Chief of Essex-Windsor EMS says there is a need for more paramedics throughout the region in 2024.

Bruce Krauter says based on trends of this year, Essex-Windsor EMS will respond to more calls in 2023 than in any previous year.

Krauter presented a mid-year report to County Council on Wednesday evening, showing the numbers of call volumes, ambulance offload delays and hospital volumes, and the status of code reds and code blacks throughout the region.

The most serious part of the report shows that the total number of calls in the region is expected to reach over 68,000, which is a 9.8 per cent increase from 2022.

Essex-Windsor EMS call volume trend from 2016 to 2023. August 17, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of County Council website)

It also notes that hospitals and the rest of the health-care system are strained to meet demand. And while ambulance offload delays and hospital capacity restraints are challenges across Canada, Essex-Windsor EMS and the local hospitals have implemented multiple measures to try to ease the pressure.

There also continues to be significant periods when there are two or fewer Essex-Windsor EMS ambulances available, also known as a code red, and other times when no ambulances are available, or a code black.

Despite this being an consistent issue, Krauter says the code reds and blacks for the first six months of 2023 have shown a decline when compared to the first six months of 2022.

Krauter says based on call volume numbers, more paramedics are needed locally.

"Our projected call volume increases are around 10 per cent for 2023, and we're expected to continue that into 2024. So the expectation is that I may have to enhance an ambulance for 2024, and obviously we'll have to hire more paramedics."

He says the limited amount of primary care and urgent care during evenings, nights, and weekends leads to ambulance offload delays.

"My message to County Council is how can we advocate to support those that are putting in applications for expansion of those hours so that people can get their healthcare at the right spot instead of relying on the emergency department for their healthcare. And then that will, obviously, reduce offload delays, and code reds and blacks."

Krauter says there are some improvements throughout the report.

"I'm happy to say that code reds and blacks, they're not gone, they're not solved, but they are very much reduced compared to last year. And understanding the volumes have gone up, and we've reduced code reds and blacks, so that's a good news story all the way around."

Number of minutes Essex-Windsor EMS is in Red or Black status in each month for 2022 and up to July 31, 2023. August 17, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of County Council website)

The report for information was received by County Council.

The report also recommends refreshing the service's 10-year master plan and notes that a stand-alone EMS station in Kingsville is nearing completion while funds have been set aside in the County's 2023 Budget for land to build a new LaSalle station.

Krauter adds that with so many local developments happening within the next few years, including the NextStar Energy electric vehicle battery plant, the completion of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, and the new acute care hospital, that the local population will see an increase and more paramedic services will be needed.

-with files from CTV Windsor