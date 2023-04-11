Chief: Outlook 'hopeful' for officer hit in mass shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Authorities say a rookie police officer who was shot in the head while responding to the mass shooting at a Louisville bank remained in critical but stable condition.

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel told WDRB-TV on Tuesday that it's "looking hopeful" for Officer Nickolas Wilt.

Wilt had graduated from training just 10 days earlier.

Authorities say bank employee Connor Sturgeon opened fire Monday with a rifle, killing five people and injuring eight others.

The shooting comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.