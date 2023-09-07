Chiefs begin title defense against Lions on TNF

(Kansas City, MO) -- The Kansas City Chiefs begin their title defense against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium.

The traditional curtain raiser for the regular season is the first game on the slate for Week One.

Kansas City is coming off a Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles last season while Detroit finished 9-and-8 and just missed the playoffs.

However, Patrick Mahomes' favorite target could miss the game due to an injury.

Travis Kelce hyper-extended his knee earlier this week and did not practice on Wednesday.

He's officially listed as "questionable" to play.

Meanwhile, Detroit cornerback Emmanuel Moseley has been ruled out with a knee injury of his own.

The Lions are hoping their defensive end tandem of Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston will help slow down Mahomes.

Both combined for 17-and-a-half sacks last season.

— with files from MetroSource