Chiefs Celebrate Super Bowl Win

Hundreds of thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans braved sub-freezing wind chills Wednesday to celebrate the team's first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

Fans lined the 2-mile parade route to thank their football heroes for bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City and ending a Super Bowl drought that began after the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV in 1970.

Quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes struggled with a strained voice but said the championship fulfilled two goals he set when he became the team's starter.

was to bring the Lamar Hunt Trophy back to Kansas City as AFC champs, and the second was to win a Super Bowl for head coach Andy Reid.

The Hunt Trophy is named after the original owner of the Chiefs.



