Chiefs come back to beat Raiders

(Kansas City, MO) -- The Chiefs held on for a 30-29 come-from-behind victory over the Raiders in an exciting Monday night matchup in Kansas City.

Las Vegas got out to a 17-point lead midway through the second quarter before the Chiefs began their comeback.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns to Travis Kelce.

Kansas City held a seven-point lead before a late touchdown by Davante Adams, his second of the game, brought the Raiders within one point.

Josh McDaniels opted to go for two points, but Josh Jacobs came up short of the plane.

Jacobs carried the ball 21 times for 154 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders are now 1-and-4 and will be off next week for the bye.

The Chiefs improved to 4-and-1 and will host the Buffalo Bills in Week Six.

— with files from MetroSource