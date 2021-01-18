Chiefs Hold Off Browns 22-17

The Kansas City Chiefs have moved on in the NFL playoffs after a 22-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

And they closed out the win despite losing quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter to a concussion.

Backup Chad Henne, who is 35 years old, helped ice the game with a long third-down scramble and then a daring fourth-down completion to Tyreek Hill with just over a minute left.

The Chiefs say Mahomes is doing great. Referring to Henne, Mahomes tweeted after the game ``HenneThingIsPossible.''

The Chiefs now head to their third straight AFC title game and will face the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.

In other playoff action:

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advanced to the N-F-C Championship Game.

The Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints 30-20 at the Louisiana Superdome thanks to Brady's two touchdowns and 199 passing yards. Drew Brees threw three interceptions and 134 passing yards in the loss.

Tampa Bay will play Green Bay in next week's game.

with files from (The Canadian Press)