Chiefs Pick Up Mahomes Option

The Kansas City Chiefs have exercised their fifth-year option on Patrick Mahomes, ensuring their star quarterback will be under contract for at least two more seasons.

But general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid are hoping to reach a long-term deal with the reigning Super Bowl MVP by the start of training camp.

The contract could last four or five years and make Mahomes the first player in NFL history to make at least $40 million per season.

Mahomes has completed almost 66% of his passes for 9,412 yards, 76 touchdowns and just 18 interceptions since being taken with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 draft.

If the Chiefs are unable to sign Mahomes to a long-term deal, he would be due a base salary of $25 million for the 2021 season.

with files from Associated Press