Chiefs Run Over Bills and the Cardinals Crush the Cowboys



The Chiefs used their ground game to barrel past the Bills 26-17 on Monday Night Football in Buffalo. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 161 yards and KC had 245 on the ground in all.

Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for two scores as the Chiefs improved to 5-and-1. Josh Allen had 122 passing yards, two TD's and an interception for Buffalo.

The Bills are on a two-game slide after winning their first four.

Kyler Murray threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Cardinals crushed the Cowboys 38-10 on Monday Night Football in Arlington.

Murray finished with 188 passing yards and 74 rushing yards.

Kenyan Drake added 164 yards and two TD's on the ground.

Christian Kirk hauled in 86 receiving yards and two touchdowns as Arizona improved to 4-and-2.

Andy Dalton was picked off twice and Ezekiel Elliott lost two fumbles for Dallas, which dropped to 2-and-4.

