Chiefs Stop Chargers at Aztec Stadium

Daniel Sorensen intercepted Philip Rivers in the final minute as the Chiefs held off the Chargers 24-17 in Mexico City.

Kansas City's defense racked up four interceptions in all. Patrick Mahomes passed for 182 yards, a touchdown and an interception for KC.

LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams rushed for scores as the Chiefs improved to 7-and-4.

Rivers passed for 353 yards and a touchdown for the Chargers, but his four picks made the difference.

Keenan Allen caught a touchdown and Michael Badgley nailed three field goals as the Bolts fell to 4-and-7.