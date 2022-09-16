iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Chiefs top Chargers in Kansas City

AM800-News-Chiefs-Chargers-Twitter-September-2022

(Kansas City, MO)  --  For the first time in his career, Justin Herbert came up short in Kansas City.  

The Chiefs hung on to top the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Thursday Night Football.  

Patrick Mahomes threw for 235 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead Kansas City to its second win of the season.  
Herbert took a big hit late in the game, but was able to throw for 334 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.  

Herbert also threw a 99-yard pick-six to Chiefs rookie Jaylen Watson that gave KC the lead in the fourth quarter.  

The Chargers are now 1-and-1.

— with files from MetroSource

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE