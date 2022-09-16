Chiefs top Chargers in Kansas City

(Kansas City, MO) -- For the first time in his career, Justin Herbert came up short in Kansas City.

The Chiefs hung on to top the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Thursday Night Football.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 235 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead Kansas City to its second win of the season.

Herbert took a big hit late in the game, but was able to throw for 334 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

Herbert also threw a 99-yard pick-six to Chiefs rookie Jaylen Watson that gave KC the lead in the fourth quarter.

The Chargers are now 1-and-1.

