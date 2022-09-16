Chiefs top Chargers in Kansas City
(Kansas City, MO) -- For the first time in his career, Justin Herbert came up short in Kansas City.
The Chiefs hung on to top the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Thursday Night Football.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 235 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead Kansas City to its second win of the season.
Herbert took a big hit late in the game, but was able to throw for 334 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.
Herbert also threw a 99-yard pick-six to Chiefs rookie Jaylen Watson that gave KC the lead in the fourth quarter.
The Chargers are now 1-and-1.
— with files from MetroSource