Chiefs trade wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Dolphins

(Miami, FL) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are trading star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Miami will send five draft picks back to Kansas City including a first round pick, a second round pick and fourth round pick this year.

The Chiefs also get a fourth round and sixth round pick in the 2023 draft.

Hill and Miami have reportedly already agreed to an extension that will make him the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.

