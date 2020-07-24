Child Dies Despite Efforts by First Responders in Amherstburg

A child has died after drowning in Amherstburg, Ont.

Windsor Police Service was called to a home for a report of a drowning around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the child was found in a pool and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Despite efforts from police and EMS the child died in hospital.

Windsor police declined to release further information on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police of Crime Stoppers anonymously.