(Detroit, MI) -- Detroit Police are investigating after a three-year-old boy was found dead inside a freezer.

Police were called to a home on Monte Vista on the city's west side around 1:00 a.m. and made the discovery.

The freezer was in the basement of the home.

Few details have been released but a 30-year-old woman was reportedly detained by police.

More details are expected to be released later today.

— with files from MetroSource