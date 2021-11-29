Child found inside car in Amherstburg impaired driving case

One person is facing impaired driving charges after police pulled over a vehicle in Amherstburg with a three-year-old child inside.

The Windsor Police Amherstburg detachment reports on Saturday, Nov. 27, one person was arrested after registering more than two times the legal limit of alcohol in their system.

A man from Amherstburg was arrested, while a three-year-old child in the vehicle at the time was handed over to family members.

In a second case in the town on the same day, a driver was arrested after police stopped a vehicle travelling in the wrong lane.

An officer in the area was flagged down by concerned citizens.

A 44-year-old Windsor man is charged in that case.