Child Luring Charges in Chatham-Kent

Police in Chatham have charged a man with child luring.

Chatham-Kent police say the Internet Child Exploitation Unit started to investigate after a video started circulating on social media in October.

The unit investigated the contents of the video which also included conversations on Instagram.

Police say 41-year-old Jeremy Gibson of Chatham was arrested and charged with luring a child under the age of 16 and making sexually explicit material available to a police under the age of 16.

According to police, he was released with conditions pending a future court date.

Chatham-Kent police are reminding parents to talk to their children about their social media presence.