Child Pornography Charges Laid in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police have charged a Tilbury man with child pornography offences.

Police say late last month officers received a complaint of child pornography found on a cell phone.

According to police, the phone was seized and a warrant was executed for the phone on September 14 by the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

The investigation determined a man was in in possession of child pornography images and videos which were distributed on two separate occasions.

Police have charged a 33-year-old man with possessing child pornography and two counts of distributing child pornography.

The name of the accused has not been released. He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.