Children Aid Foundation Fears for Holiday Program Fundraiser

The Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Foundation is expecting some challenges this year for its annual Holiday Program.

Manager of Public Relations and Fund Development Mike Clark says with the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the foundation's traditional sponsors won't be able to donate to the program.

He says that's why the foundation is making an early push this Thanksgiving weekend to the community.

Clark says the holiday program is expected to assist more than 700 families this year and support from the community is needed.

"Our families who have many challenges to begin with COVID of course, there's heightened unemployment, poverty, addictions, mental health issues so with all of that put together, we want to ensure that all these families are able to get together and being to have a holiday," says Clark.

He says the foundation fears there will be an impact on the Holiday Program this year.

"We have many individuals, organizations and businesses that traditionally sponsor a family for the holiday but because of COVID a lot of workplaces are not together, churches, schools are not having the extra time that they can put into these sort of extra curricular activities," says Clark.

Clark says the pandemic has impacted sponsorships.

"Our traditional sort of base of support is not as high as other years so we fear that there will be an impact on our holiday program," says Clark.

The foundation is looking for clothing, personal items, household items, toys, gift cards for food and monetary donations.

Clark says donations are usually collected until the first week of December.

He says the best way to donate is by visiting wecaf.on.ca.