Children's aid society supports families for the Family Day holiday

The Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society (WECAS) is aiming to assist families for the holiday, with the help of a $10,000 sponsorship from the Solcz Family Foundation.

150 families that are supported by WECAS, have received Family Day fun bags.

Mike Clark is the manager of public relations and fund development for WECAS and says the fun bags include activities that will make for a great Family Day.

"Craft activities, gift cards, so a family can go out and buy groceries and share a meal together," says Clark. "There's story books, activity books, even a bird house that they can put together, all kinds of fun things to really celebrate the day and come together as a family."

He says there are other ways people can help.

"By going to your local Sobey's store whether that be St. Clair Beach or Amherstburg, when you get your groceries, you can make a donation at the cash register," he says. "Those funds will go towards food hampers for our youth that live independently."

Clark adds the families they serve face many challenges, especially during the pandemic.

"The pandemic has just sort of put extra obstacles in the way," says Clark. "This has been a great opportunity through this contribution to provide these family activity bags, to really give people activities they can do together."

He says their mission is to strengthen family bonds and bring families closer.