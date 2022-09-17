Children's Fest back this weekend after two year hiatus

Large crowds are expected this year at the annual Children's Fest.

The festival returns after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since it began in 1995 as a project of the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918), and now in partnership with the Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association, more than 90,000 visitors have attended the event.

With indoor and outdoor activities such as mini putt, Sarah Parks pony rides, face painting, games, and more this years event is bigger than ever.

Patrick Kelly, Co-Chair of Children's Fest, says the weather for the event will be perfect.

He says what everyone can look forward to if they attend the fest.

"We have over 60 vendors here, we have everything from arts and crafts, to community booths. We have martial arts, we have dance groups, we have two full days of entertainment. I've got inflatable castles, I've got games. We're going to have pony rides, we have dog shows, all kinds of food. It's going to be an entire weekend of fun."

He says this year all proceeds from the event will go towards supporting projects for both Rotary and BANA.

"More now than every after COVID there's been such a demand for mental health services, for accessible programs in the community, for outreach programs, for agencies like BANA and Rotary that get out in the community and are hands on and face-to-face with families. And, events like this help us have the proceeds to go and do them."

Kelly says they're expecting a large crowd on both days.

"Looking at the few festivals that have gone off already in our community this year, we're expecting it to be the same here. This nice thing about this event is we know it's going to be a warm weekend so the majority of the event is inside in a beautiful soccer dome, and if you want to go hang outside in our food court or take a pony ride, or go see the dogs you can go do that outside too."

This year the event will take place on September 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. both days, and will be held at Central Park Athletics.

The entry fee is $5 a person, and those who attend on Saturday can get a wrist band for free re-entry on Sunday.