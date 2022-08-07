Children's Fest coming back to Windsor

Children's Fest is coming back to Windsor after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With countless activities including mini putt, Sarah Parks pony rides, face painting, Border City Barkers Dog Show, games, and more the Children's Fest has everything for the young and young at heart.

Some of the acts this year include, UWindsor's Physics Club, Copelands Martial Arts, Music from Travis Robinson and some guys who like to sing along with dance performances from Salin Lahi, Industry Dance and Academie Ste. Ceclie.

Since its inception in 1995 as a project of the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918), and now in partnership with the Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association, proceeds from this event will go to support community health and education projects for both Rotary and BANA.

Patrick Kelly, Event Co-Chair for Children's Fest and Public Relations at BANA, says this years event is going to be bigger than ever.

He says during the pandemic the community continued to reach out asking when the festival was coming back.

"We're going to have a whole lot of fun. We've missed everybody the last couple of years, it's one of those unique events that even shut down during COVID, on our social media and website, we kept getting questions 'hey, are you coming back?' or 'tell us you're going to do this again, please don't cancel this event', and we've kept in touch with those people and they're as excited as we are."

He says no matter the temperature or the weather for that weekend, there will be indoor and outdoor events.

"We have the absolutely beautiful soccer dome, so it's climate controlled, and it doesn't matter if it's hot or cold we can have fun just the same. And we still have our pony rides and dog shows and our food court outside if you want to get a little bit of sun on that weekend as well."

He says there is no age limit for the festival, and it's for the whole family to enjoy.

"It's truly a family event. We make sure our vendors are for everybody, everybody can play the games, everybody can interact. Entertainment appeals to everybody, and we just want to make it a family fun affordable event."

This year the event will take place September 17 and 18 at Central Park Athletics.

Entry fee is $5 per person.



