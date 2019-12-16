Chisholms' Donate $25k to Cancer Centre

A Windsor businessman and his wife are celebrating their wedding anniversary with a big donation to local charities.

John and Sophie Chisholm are celebrating their 12th anniversary and are giving a total of 112-thousand dollars to several organizations in Windsor-Essex.

They handed over a cheque worth $25,000 to the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation Monday morning.

The funds will be used for buy three RHINO laryngoscopes at $5,500 each and the remainder, $8,500, will go to the Patient Assistance Fund.

"We have always valued the incredible treatment and care that the Windsor Cancer Centre delivers to our community," said Sophie Chisholm.

The foundation was established in 1996 to support the cancer centre and to date, it has raised over $30-million.