CHL announces 2021-22 Award winners

The Canadian Hockey League has announced the 10 winners of the 2021-22 CHL Awards in a celebration of outstanding accomplishments and individual performances.

The winner and finalists of each award are determined by the winner of the corresponding award presented in each member league from the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League.

Windsor Spitfires forward Wyatt Johnston was nominated for three of the awards.

He was a nominee for the David Branch Player of the Year Award, the Top Scorer Award, and the Sportsman Player of the Year Award.

Johnston was awarded the CHL Top Scorer Award.

The Top Scorer Award is presented annually to the highest scoring player in the Canadian Hockey League.

Johnston recorded a CHL-best 124 points counting 46 goals and 78 assists.

He was drafted by Dallas Stars in the 1st round, 23rd overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.