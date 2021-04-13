CHL Cancels 2021 Memorial Cup due to COVID-19 Restrictions

TORONTO — The 2021 Memorial Cup has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

On Tuesday, the CHL announced the cancellation of the major junior championship between the winners of the OHL, WHL and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and a host city.

The league said the decision was made due to limitations on travel, border restrictions, and quarantining requirements.

"The CHL is committed to the health and safety of our players, their families and billets, our teams, staff and officials, and the communities in which we play. That has driven all of our difficult decisions for the last year as we have dealt with this global pandemic,'' CHL president Dan MacKenzie said in a statement.

Five WHL teams and three OHL teams are based in the United States.

The OHL was set to host the 2021 Memorial Cup in either Oshawa or Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

— The Canadian Press.