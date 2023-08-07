Choi finishes 25-under to secure first win at Windsor Championship

PGA Tour Canada rookie Sam Choi has secured his first win after capturing the Windsor Championship.

Choi, who hasn't missed a cut since joining the PGA TOUR Canada just two months ago, closed the tournament with a 7-under 64 - matching the low score of the day - to claim a three-shot victory.

Choi emerged from the pack at Ambassador Golf Club in Windsor and took the lead for good with a birdie on the 13th hole.

Despite a bogey on the 14th, Choi added birdies at No. 15 and No. 18 and finished at 25-under 259 - the lowest winning score in an event this season.

"It's amazing. I finally, finally got the job done," said Choi. "I finished in so many top fives and top 10s coming into this tournament and I knew I had to play good golf out here. Just fortunate to stay in first place."

There was a six-way tie for second place with Canadian Stuart Macdonald (67), the USA's Cameron Sisk (66), Alex Scott (67), Devon Bling (68), and third-round co-leaders Ryan Linton (68) and Jeffrey Kang (68) all finishing three strokes behind Choi at 22-under 262.

Tied for eighth at 21-under were Canadian Lawren Rowe (67) and Americans Joey Vrzich (67) and Luke Schniederjans (69).

Choi had eight birdies and one bogey on Sunday and finished the week with 33 birdies, the most by an individual this season. Choi has a tour-leading 152 birdies.