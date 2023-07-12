Chow to officially become Toronto mayor, vows to bring change

TORONTO - Olivia Chow is set to officially take office as mayor of Toronto today, becoming the first person of colour to lead Canada's most populous city.

Chow is scheduled to take the declaration of office at city hall at 11 a.m., vaulting a progressive into Toronto's top job for the first time in over a decade.

The ceremony is set to be emceed by actor Jean Yoon and will feature Indigenous teachings, a musical performance and a reading by the poet laureate.

The 66-year-old Chow, a former NDP MP and longtime city councillor, won last month's byelection to replace John Tory, sealing her political comeback after she came a distant third in the 2014 mayoral election.

She campaigned on a platform to build what she called a more caring and affordable city, pledging to get local government back into the business of building social housing and to spend millions to acquire and preserve affordable units.

After almost a decade out of the political spotlight, she takes office at a time when Toronto is facing pressing issues, including a nearly $1-billion shortfall in this year's budget, driven in large part by decreasing transit revenues and increased shelter costs.

