Chris Lewis in the hospital due to an election day horse riding injury

Essex MP Chris Lewis is in the hospital after being thrown off a horse.

In an e-mail sent out by his campaign manager on behalf of Lewis, the newly re-elected Conservative MP says it happened Monday ahead of the polls closing for the 2021 federal election.

"Yesterday afternoon, while waiting for the election outcome, I decided to take a break and go for a horse-back ride with my wife, Allison, who needless to say, I have barely seen for the last 36 days.

Unfortunately, my horse got skittish, bucked and I was thrown off. It was not the relaxing time with Allison I was hoping for and, of course, the timing could not have been worse.

I do not yet know the extent of my injuries. I am at the hospital for a full assessment. What I can report is that I have scrapes and bruises on my face and am in significant pain.

As soon as I am able, I will make myself available to talk about the results and about my priorities for Essex.

Thank you for your understanding at this time."

This is not the first time Lewis has been injured during a federal election campaign.

On Sept. 11, 2019, Lewis sustained two broken ribs along with a serious puncture wound that required 22 stitches after falling off a ladder at his family farm.

The incident happened just over a month away from the 2019 federal election.