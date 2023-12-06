Christine Sinclair calls time on international career in emotional farewell game

VANCOUVER - Captain Christine Sinclair helped Canada to a win in her international swansong Tuesday, wiping away pre-game tears to help set up the goal in a 1-0 victory over Australia.

The 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., gave way to 35-year-old Sophie Schmidt of Abbotsford, B.C., in the 58th minute, marking the end of an glittering international career that produced a world-record 190 goals and a legion of fans.

Teammates embraced her on the field as the enthusiastic crowd of 48,112 stood and cheered. Sinclair handed the captain's armband to Schmidt and gave her longtime friend a hug before applauding the crowd and embracing coach Bev Priestman.

Sinclair leaves having made 331 senior appearances, including 313 starts, and played 27,601 minutes for Canada.

Only retired American Kristine Lilly has more international caps to her credit with 354. No man or woman has more international goals.

The talismanic Sinclair, a role model on and off the field, has been the face of Canadian soccer for years an unassuming star with no taste for the spotlight.

But she was front and centre Tuesday, tearing up in a pre-game ceremony that also honoured Schmidt and goalkeeper Erin McLeod.