Christmas Eve Fire Claims a Life in LaSalle

A tragedy on Christmas Eve in LaSalle.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 2100-block of Todd Lane near Fifth St. just before 5pm.

They arrived to find heavy smoke and a fully involved working fire.

Chief Dave Sutton says firefighters discovered the body of a man inside.

"As we made entry, during search and rescue the crews discovered a male occupant that had succumbed to the intense fire conditions. So we contacted the office of the fire marshal to assist in the investigation."

Sutton says it was a tough fire to fight.

"It was clear when we responded earlier in the day, but of course it grew into a long evening and, obviously, with a composite workforce everybody has families and significant others at home."

Investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office determined the blaze to be accidental and are putting the blame on careless smoking.

There were no other injuries reported.

Damage to the home is estimated at $150,000.