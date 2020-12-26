Christmas Kettle Campaign Falls Short of $350K Goal in Windsor

Windsor's Salvation Army has fallen short in this year's Christmas Kettle Campaign.

Executive Director Major Danny Pinksen says the campaign raised an estimated $113,000 of its $350,000 goal.

Automated kettles using wireless payment technology were used in Windsor-Essex due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pinksen tells AM800 News the loss of the human touch bell ringers provide really hurt the fundraiser.

"I've been speaking to other jurisdictions that are not in the red zone or lockdown zone; they had volunteers standing by their kettles ... in fact, all of them are doing extremely well," he says.

He says it's been a tough year for everyone.

"We're extremely thankful and grateful for all of those who have supported us," he says. "I'll just say that usually at the end of the year there are those that are still looking for a charity to give to and if they're looking for a charity to give to ... we invite them to support our campaign."

Pinksen says the kettles are no longer out in the community, but residents can still donate online at salvationarmywindsor.ca until the end of the month.

The Salvation Army has provided services for the less fortunate in Windsor-Essex for more than 100 years.