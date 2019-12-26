iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Christmas Kettle Campaign Surpasses Fundraising Goal

am800-news-salvation-army

A big thank you is going out from the Salvation Army.

The local Christmas Kettle Campaign surpassed its fundraising goal.

The goal was $350,000, but the public dug deep and raised $358,380 this year.

The campaign came to an end at noon on Christmas Eve.

According to the Salvation Army, it was $130,000 short of its goal with a week left in the campaign.

Money raised from the kettle campaign goes towards programs and services offered by Salvation Army including its emergency disaster relief, shelter and life skills development.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

TWITTER