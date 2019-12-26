Christmas Kettle Campaign Surpasses Fundraising Goal
A big thank you is going out from the Salvation Army.
The local Christmas Kettle Campaign surpassed its fundraising goal.
The goal was $350,000, but the public dug deep and raised $358,380 this year.
The campaign came to an end at noon on Christmas Eve.
According to the Salvation Army, it was $130,000 short of its goal with a week left in the campaign.
Money raised from the kettle campaign goes towards programs and services offered by Salvation Army including its emergency disaster relief, shelter and life skills development.