Christmas Village Coming to Downtown Windsor

A little piece of Christmas will make its way to downtown Windsor this weekend.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association and the University of Windsor are setting up a Christmas Village on Maiden Lane between Ouellette Avenue and Pelissier Street.

Downtown BIA Chair Brian Yeomans says there will be hot chocolate, roasted chestnuts and Santa will make an appearance from the safety of his own snow globe.

"So people can take pictures with Santa free of charge and it's socially distanced because he is going to be inside a giant snow globe; which looks really cool," he added.

He says the entire area will be decorated and lit up for Christmas.

"It's a very storybook look and I'm excited to have something like this downtown," he says. "It's very different from anything we've ever done before," he says.

Yeomans says the event is designed for people to walk through.

"We're not looking for large crowds, we're just looking to have a spectacle that's fun, that people can go past and keep going and look at different things," he says. "Look at the lights go to some of the shops and grab a hot chocolate."

Yeomans says Maiden Lane will be lit up with Christmas lights beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday and the event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the next three Saturdays.

Volunteers will be on hand to ensure everyone follows physical distancing protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the event there is a line to ensure there isn't too many people in the same space, Yeomans asks everyone to be patient.

