Christopoulos hat trick helps Spits snap losing streak versus Storm

The Windsor Spitfires vaunted offensive attack helped them snap a three game losing streak on Friday night, as they defeated the Guelph Storm 7-4 on the road.

The Spitfires gained an early lead and never looked back as they led the Storm all night.

It started early in the 1st period, with forward Alex Christopoulos scoring his 42nd goal of the year just 53 seconds into the game.

Oliver Peer would make it 2-0 a few minutes later, then captain Matthew Maggio's 48th goal on the campaign would increase the lead to 3-0, before Christopoulous added his second of the night to give Windsor a 4-0 lead.

Guelph would get on the board before the end of the period, so it was 4-1 heading into the first intermission.

In the 2nd period, Christopoulos would complete complete the hat trick to make it 5-1 just over two minutes into the frame.

The Storm responded just 30 seconds later to make it 5-2, and added another before the end of the middle frame to make it 5-3 game heading to the 3rd period.

In the final frame, the Spitfires had to survive some penalties, but managed to capitalize shorthanded when Jacob Maillet gave the Spitfires a 6-3 lead at the 8 minute mark.

Shane Wright would add an empty netter to make it 7-3 with under three minutes to play, and Guelph scored on a 5-on-3 powerplay late for the 7-4 final.

Windsor is back in action on Saturday night when they return home to host the Kitchener Rangers.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show getting underway at 6:50 p.m.