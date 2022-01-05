Chrysler aims to be all electric by 2028

Chrysler says it plans for its vehicle lineup to go all electric by 2028.

It's the latest brand to announce a major shift away from gas-powered cars amid pressure to act on climate change.

The company said Wednesday that it will launch its first electric vehicle by 2025. Chrysler announced its electric plans along with a new AI-enabled vehicle system powered by a battery that it says can travel 563 to 644 kilometres per charge.

Fiat Chrysler is part of Europe's Stellantis, the parent company that also owns PSA Peugeot.

"Our brand will serve at the forefront as Stellantis transforms to deliver clean mobility and connected customer experiences," Chris Feuell, CEO of the Chrysler brand, said in a news release.

It's part of a broad transformation in the auto industry, as companies race toward more fully electric and hybrid propulsion systems, more autonomous driving features and increased connectivity in cars.

Stellantis owns the Windsor Assembly plant at 2199 Chrysler Centre in Windsor, which makes the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Voyager and Chrysler Grand Caravan minivans.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News