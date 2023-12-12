Chrysler Brand CEO believes strongly in Windsor's future

The CEO of Stellantis' Chrysler Brand believes Windsor has an incredible future.

Chris Feuell held a roundtable discussion Tuesday morning with members of the Canadian media and talked about a number of issues including the retooling at the Windsor Assembly Plant, sales of the Windsor-built Chrysler Pacifica, hybrid and electric vehicles.

She also touched on the 40th anniversary of the minivan saying Chrysler invented the minivan segment and in 40-years has sold 15-million minivans.

Feuell says forecasts show the minivan segment will be more than stable for the next 10-years.

She says Windsor is the company's highest quality and one of our most productive plants in North America.

"As long as it continues to deliver those strong results, I would say Windsor has an incredible future," she says. "They've been great partners to Chrysler that's for sure."

Feuell says the retooling at the Windsor Assembly Plant is a significant undertaking as the company prepares for the launch of the new Dodge products and the minivan.

"Still remains to be seen how that's going to affect overall production in 2024 but things are looking still as though we'll be able to produce more Pacifica minivans in 2024 than we did in 2023," says Feuell.

She adds the Chrysler Pacifica had a fantastic 2023.

"Pacifica increased 120 per cent Q3 to Q3," says Feuell. "So we had very strong deliveries in the quarter this year compared to last year," says Feuell.

Sales on the Chrysler Pacifica were down in the first quarter of the year but rebounded in Q2 and Q3.

In Q2, more than 3,200 of the Windsor-built minivans were sold in Canada and in Q3 more than 2,300 vans were sold.