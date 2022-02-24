Chrysler Pacifica Minivan earns top safety pick rating from IIHS

The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica has earned a TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for 2022.

This latest rating reprises Pacifica's model-year 2021 performance, as vehicles produced after September of last year also qualified for TOP SAFETY PICK+.

The IIHS revised its ratings system in 2020 to include a greater emphasis on lighting and Automatic Emergency Braking technology.

The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica's standard-equipment vehicle-to-vehicle AEB system is rated "superior" - the highest possible IIHS grade.

AEB, which is proliferating across the Stellantis product lineup as standard equipment, identifies when certain frontal collisions may be imminent.

If such conditions are detected, visual and audible alerts are generated and, if the driver fails to respond, the system may activate the vehicle's brakes to help avoid an impact, or lessen its severity.

The Pacifica's Pedestrian AEB capability earned a rating of "advanced."

The vehicle earned a "good" grade - the highest possible rating - in the six core crashworthiness tests conducted by IIHS:

- Small overlap front (driver side)

- Small overlap front (passenger side)

- Moderate overlap, front

- Side impact

- Roof strength

- Head restraints and seats

The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica is North America's only minivan with second-row Stow 'n Go seating, which provides fold-in-the-floor convenience, and available all-wheel-drive.