Chrysler Pacifica named one of the best cars for dog lovers

Autotrader has released its annual list of the 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers and the Windsor-built Chrysler Pacific is on it.

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica was recognized for several pet-friendly features including Stow 'n Go seating which allows seats to fold into the floor in order to make way for pet kennels.

Other features that were also noted by Autotrader include the FamCAM interior camera, which allows those in the front to view occupants in the rear and even zoom in on K-9 passengers.

It's the third year in a row the minivan has been named one of the best vehicles for dog lovers.

Autotrader's 2021 Best New Cars for Dog Lovers*

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

2021 Ford Bronco

2021 Honda Passport

2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Kia Telluride

2021 Nissan Rogue

2021 Subaru Forester

2021 Tesla Model Y

2021 Toyota Sienna

2021 Volvo XC60 Recharge

*Models are unranked, listed in alphabetical order.