Chrysler Pacifica named one of the best cars for dog lovers
Autotrader has released its annual list of the 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers and the Windsor-built Chrysler Pacific is on it.
The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica was recognized for several pet-friendly features including Stow 'n Go seating which allows seats to fold into the floor in order to make way for pet kennels.
Other features that were also noted by Autotrader include the FamCAM interior camera, which allows those in the front to view occupants in the rear and even zoom in on K-9 passengers.
It's the third year in a row the minivan has been named one of the best vehicles for dog lovers.
Autotrader's 2021 Best New Cars for Dog Lovers*
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
2021 Ford Bronco
2021 Honda Passport
2021 Jeep Wrangler
2021 Kia Telluride
2021 Nissan Rogue
2021 Subaru Forester
2021 Tesla Model Y
2021 Toyota Sienna
2021 Volvo XC60 Recharge
*Models are unranked, listed in alphabetical order.