Chrysler Pacifica sales up in third quarter, Grand Caravan sales down

Sales of the Windsor-built Chrysler Pacifica increased in the third quarter of 2022 but sales of the Chrysler Grand Caravan took a hit.

According to figures released Oct. 3 by Fiat Chrysler Canada, the automaker sold 1,772 Chrysler Pacifica minivans in the third quarter, an 11 per cent increase over the 1,597 minivans sold during the third quarter of 2021.

Year-to-date, FCA has moved 5,989 Pacificas, a 53 per cent increase over the 3,924 minivans sold during the same time a year ago.

Only 495 Chrysler Grand Caravans were sold during the third quarter of 2022, a 56 per cent decrease compared to the 1,129 sold during the third quarter of 2021.

As of the end of the third quarter, 2,879 Grand Caravans have been sold, a 19 per cent increase over the 2,424 minivans sold during the same time in 2021.

Both the Chrysler Pacifica and the Dodge Grand Caravan are built at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Overall, FCA Canada reported a 15 percent increase in third quarter 2022 vehicle sales, versus the same period last year. Sales for the quarter totaled 40,958 units.

In the first three quarters of 2022, vehicles sold totaled 130,729. This marks a seven per cent increase, as compared with the previous January-September period.