Chrysler unveils 2023 Pacifica Road Tripper

A new generation of minivan will be built at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Chrysler is announcing the launch of the 2023 Pacifica Road Tripper, a special version of the minivan which the automaker calls "the ultimate family travel vehicle".

The Road Tripper features an exterior profile with new graphics and builds on the Pacifica which has more than 115 standard and available safety and security features, standard Uconnect 5 infotainment system with a 10-inch touchscreen, Stow ‘n Go seating and storage system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and available Uconnect Theatre with Amazon Fire TV.

“Chrysler has been helping families get together and get away for decades, and the Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper celebrates our minivan’s role as the perfect vehicle for creating unforgettable family moments on the road. Pacifica is the ultimate ‘Van Life for Real Life’ solution, and makes lives easier with innovative high-tech features, award-winning interior comfort and safety technology,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. “The Pacifica Road Tripper offers a unique package for heading out on the highways and byways with loved ones. Making the Road Tripper even more special is the fact that it was created with our loyal followers on social media, demonstrating the Chrysler brand’s commitment to customer collaboration moving forward.”

Gas-powered models offer best-in-class towing capabilities of up to 3,600 pounds with the included Trailer Tow Group, giving families the ability to take boats, gear and more along for the ride. The Road Tripper model also features a roof rack compatible with a range of Mopar carriers, such as bicycle and cargo carriers and is available

The Road Tripper gas-powered and hybrid models are available in three exterior colours: white, black or gray.

The Road Tripper package is available on the Pacifica Touring L for $3,195, the Touring L AWD for $2,795 and on the Pacifica Touring L Hybrid for $1,995.

Vehicles are scheduled to arrive in dealerships in spring 2023.