Chrysler unveils 2023 Pacifica Road Tripper

A new generation of minivan will be built at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Chrysler announced the launch of the 2023 Pacifica Road Tripper, a special version of the minivan which the automaker calls "the ultimate family travel vehicle".

The Road Tripper features an exterior profile with new graphics and builds, Stow ‘n Go seating and storage system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and available Uconnect Theatre.

Gas-powered models offer best-in-class towing capabilities of up to 3,600 pounds with the included Trailer Tow Group, giving families the ability to take boats, gear and more along for the ride.

The Road Tripper model also features a roof rack to carry bicycles and also cargo carriers.

Carl Lally, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Chrysler Brand, says this is the best in its class.

"It's the ultimate family road trip vehicle. It's the best in-class road trip minivan, it has best in-class towing, it's the most capable minivan that's available with all wheel drive, and it has the most standard safety features in the industry."

He says the name for the new model was voted upon on social media.

"We even engaged our social media following to help us put a name on this and describe it. We had a contest with our million plus social media followers on Instagram and Twitter earlier in the year where we really invoked their thoughts around some of the imagery of families taking road trips and taking these adventures, and Road Tripper was the name they came back and voted on."

He explains that at this point in time Chrysler doesn't have a set limit of how many of the model they're going to make.

"We're not putting specific volumes on it, we're going to let customer demand really dictate where that volume level lands, so we're not going to put a limit to it. But, we think it's going to be a good chunk of our Touring L trims once we have the vehicle up and running production wise."

The Road Tripper gas-powered and hybrid models are available in three exterior colours: white, black or gray.

The Road Tripper package is available on the Pacifica Touring L for $3,195, the Touring L AWD for $2,795 and on the Pacifica Touring L Hybrid for $1,995.

Vehicles are scheduled to arrive in dealerships in spring 2023, just in time for the start of road trip season.

-with files from AM800's Kathie McMann