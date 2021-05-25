Church Gatherings Leads to More Charges in Chatham-Kent

More charges have been laid under the Reopening Ontario Act following alleged gatherings at two churches in Chatham-Kent.

Police responded to Old Colony Mennonite Church Dresden on Monday morning where they charged a 38-year old Dresden Man with failing to comply.

Police were also called for another gathering at Old Colony Mennonite Church in Wheatley Monday morning where a 47-year old Tilbury man was charged with failing to comply.

As heard on AM800 News Tuesday morning, officers also responded to the church on Sunday to investigate complaints about a gathering exceeding current pandemic restrictions and a 43-year old Wheatley man charged.