CIBC merging Harrow branch with Kingsville branch

Essex mayor Sherry Bondy is calling it a 'loss for the Harrow community.'

Bondy says she's not happy to hear the CIBC branch in Harrow will be shutting down later this year.

In a statement provided to AM800 news, CIBC says, "The Harrow Banking Centre will be merging with our Kingsville Banking Centre in mid-November 2023. The decision to close any of our banking centres is not taken lightly and we carefully consider all options before doing so."

The statement goes on to say, "Our Harrow Banking Centre has experienced lower business volumes for some time, and currently more than 90 per cent of our client transactions take place outside of a banking centre, through mobile, online and telephone banking. As a result of this shift, we've made adjustments to our network."

Bondy says it's disappointing.

"I'm not happy to hear them leaving," says Bondy. "Many of my residents in Harrow use that bank. We have many seniors that like to bank in person. I still like to bank in person. I love going to the bank whether it's for getting change or doing different deposits so it is a loss for our community."

She says Harrow will have a large vacant building in its core.

"We hope to work with the private industry and see who we can get as new tenants in Harrow," she says. "You know when one door closes, another door opens."

CIBC says it remains committed to meeting the needs of its clients in Harrow and will spend time in the coming months to help them learn more about different banking options and help them through this transition.

The financial institute says it's committed to supporting team members through the transition, including redeployment opportunities where possible.

Signs have been posted at the bank on King Street West.