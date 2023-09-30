CIBC Run for the Cure returns to Festival Plaza Sunday morning 

The Canadian Cancer Society's CIBC Run for the Cure returns this weekend at Festival Plaza in downtown Windsor.

The event takes place on Sunday with registration opening at 8 a.m. and opening ceremonies following at 9 a.m.

Padma Mohan, volunteer lead says so far just over 300 people have committed to the walk or run. but they are still accepting registrations leading up to the event.

"So we are roughly expecting around 400 [participants]. People can still sign up and donate at cibcrunforthecure.com. We accept donations until December 31, 2023. So the goal for this year is to raise around $111,000 [locally]."

Mohan says as a breast cancer survivor herself, she knows firsthand what it means to go through the process of cancer herself along with her family.

"And of course the community support is very very very vital during this time. So for me to participate in 2018 as a walk or run, that was the most cheerful thing in my life."

She says the Participants of Hope lounge will also return this year.

The lounge will be full of survivors of breast cancer, those who are actively in treatment, or people carrying the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes.

"There are 59 participants of hope out of the 331 that I mentioned. So they will have a little tent where there will be some goodies for them to cheer and for them to have some refreshments and of course go for the run and share their journey with everybody."

Funds raised go to support thousands of people get to their breast cancer treatments, provides community and support through peer support programs, provides more than 3,100 wigs, headwear, and breast prostheses and also funds Canada’s best breast cancer research.

To register, donate or learn more click here: https://support.cancer.ca/site/TR/RunfortheCure/RFTC_NW_even_?pg=entry&fr_id=29221

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi