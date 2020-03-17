Cineplex to Close Theatres Across Canada in Response to COVID-19

Canada's largest cinema chain has announced it's closing all of its 165 theatres nationwide, including sites in Windsor-Essex.

Cineplex says the closure will last until at least April 2 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The chain has two locations in Windsor, one in in Devonshire Mall on Howard Aveune and Silver City on Walker Road.

Chief Executive Officer Ellis Jacob says Cineplex leadership has closely monitored the escalating spread of COVID-19 in Canada, and believes "the time as come for us to do more."

Cineplex represents about 75 per cent of the Canadian film exhibitor market across the country.