Ciociaro and Caboto Club Close Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Amid concerns over the COVID-19 virus, the Ciociaro Club and Caboto Club have closed their doors.

Both clubs released statements following the province's state of emergency declaration on Tuesday.

Ciociaro general manager Dominic Aversa says several large events have been postponed because the goal is to keep members, employees and customers safe and healthy.

"The biggest one would have been our members banquet that was going to be held at the end of the month,” says Aversa. There's normally about a thousand people attending that one. Also Ceccano Night, these are all banquets that normally would be 700 or 800 people. Those all have been postponed."

He says a number of weddings are also up in the air.

"We've had two weddings that have been cancelled. The ones that are coming up in April and May, we don't know what the status of those are going to be. We'll be making those decisions and we're going to react to whatever other announcements and mandates are made by the government."

Aversa says the closure was not an easy decision.

"That's all we've been doing for the last couple of days, trying to keep abreast of the situation, trying to keep updated with the government announcements and trying to be proactive in keeping everybody safe."

In a statement from the Caboto Club, club president Gino Piazza says, "the health and safety of our guests, members and staff are of the utmost priority to us."

Closures at both clubs are in effect until March 31.