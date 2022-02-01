Ciociaro Club announces first female president in its 50-year history

The Ciociaro Club of Windsor has announced its first female president in the Club’s 50 year history.

Anna Vozza has been named president of the club.

Vozza has been involved in the Ciociaro Club from a young age and was elected to the Board of Directors as one of the youngest directors, serving 24 years as a board member.

She says she's eager to engage the younger generation.

"To get them involved with the club and its' rich Italian history, culture and heritage so we can have successors of new leadership for the future," says Vozza. "Just to give a better understanding to the young people that we have this rich culture and this amazing club that I call my second home. There's a lot of love to spread among the different families and members that we have. I think if we all come together, we can find a way to carry it on."

The Ciociaro Club currently has around 1,800 members.

Vozza says when her parents immigrated to Canada from Italy, they encouraged her to focus on education, leadership, community and their family's roots.

"I hope to do great things and always have them in my heart, that I never let them down and carry on the history and traditions that they brought forth for us to this beautiful country of Canada that we live in. Always remembering the Ciociaria region in Italy in our hearts," she says.

Vozza's other experiences include being the former President of the Windsor-Essex County Realtors Association as well as the former Director at Large of the Ontario Real Estate Association. She's also been a Board Member for the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation.

The Ciociaro Club is located at 3745 N. Talbot Rd. in Oldcastle.