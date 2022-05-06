Ciociaro Club to hold first Mother’s Day brunch in 2 years

An iconic Mother’s Day event is making a return to the region.

The annual Mother’s Day Brunch at the Ciociaro Club is expecting a large crowd as it gets back into gear after a more than 2 year hiatus.

The event, and others like the Easter Brunch, is a staple in the community, regularly drawing people from across the region.

General Manager Dino Quattrociocchi says it’s going to be great having everyone back in person.

“It’s not just the numbers, it’s seeing everyone again, and to bring some sort of normalcy to our lives again. And again, you see that excitement in their eyes, they say, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s so great to be out and do this again.’ ”

Quattrociocchi says people who are familiar with the Ciociaro Club brunches will be right at home.

“So we have quite a wide variety of different items, and these are favourites that we’ve had traditionally at these two brunches that we’ve run. We’ve had nothing but good comments that came through for Easter and Good Friday,” he said.

He adds, reservations are recommended, but walk-ins still have a chance to find seating.

“If it’s smaller groups it’s obviously much easier to accommodate," he began. "Our earlier times are traditionally the busier times, so if they’re coming in a little later there’s still going to be food available for walk-ins.”

Quattrociocchi says the staff at the Ciociaro Club are looking forward to getting back to business, with around 1,000 customers expected.

The event is set for Mother’s day, May 8th, with seating times between 11:00 a.m, and 1:30 p.m. Reservations can be made by phone.