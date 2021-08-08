Citizen Calls 911 After Spotting Smoke Coming from LaSalle Home

No injuries are reported following a house fire in LaSalle.

LaSalle Fire Service was called to 490 Victory St. just before 8am Sunday morning.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home.

According to fire officials, an alert citizen called 911 after spotting the smoke and hearing a smoke alarm going off.

Investigators determined the fire started in the attic of the home with faulty electrical getting the blame.

Damage is estimated at $45,000.