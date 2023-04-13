City adding new pickleball and tennis courts at three area parks

New pickleball and tennis courts are coming to three area parks in the city.

Goldenwood Park, Wilson Park and Fontainebleau Park will see four pickleball courts and one tennis court built at each location.

"We're going to see some people playing pickleball and tennis this season, this summer, for sure and into the fall," says Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak.

Fontainebleau Park is located in Kaschak's ward and he says it's always been council's desire to invest in the park system.

"To get pickleball which has really become a craze here in Windsor for the younger, middle aged, and older people and still a lot of tennis players that want to play, to put this type of facility into Fontainebleau Park is something that I worked hard for last year. And has come to fruition and now it's time for construction," Kaschak said.

He says Fontainebleau Park has been expanding and adding new features for years.

"It started many years ago as just a baseball diamond and a soccer field, and then the playgrounds added," he says. "The previous group, Friends of Fontainebleau Communitiy Group with Councillor Marra got the library. I've continued with upgrades to the playground, the trail, and splash pad and now the pickleball and tennis court."

The parks will remain open during construction, which is to start this week and is expected to wrap up in August.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi