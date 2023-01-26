City and contract snow crews to clear residential areas

City and contract snow crews in Windsor are working hard to clear the main arterial routes in the city to ensure that the roads are safe.

The accumulation of snow has reached the threshold for residential snow clearing and plowing.

City crews and contract snow crews will begin working in residential areas early Thursday morning, once the main arterial routes have been cleared.

The city asks for patience as clearing residential areas can be a slow process due to the stop and go nature of the work, as well as the numerous impediments such as parked vehicles.

It typically takes 24 to 36 hours for the city to complete snow clearing on all residential streets.

Therefore, the city asks that residential home owners wait at least 36 hours before calling 311 to report that your street needs plowing.

Drivers are also asked to be patient when travelling behind a plow and to give operators plenty of room, as following too close to a snowplow can lead to poor visibility.

The sidewalks on residential and commercial properties is the responsibility of the property owner and need to be cleared within 12 hours after snow fall occurs, and commercial property owners within four hours.